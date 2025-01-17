Drew McIntyre Discusses The Rock's 'Little Favor' for Him

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre has revealed that he asked The Rock for a “little favor” and that The Rock is currently working on it. The Rock made a surprise appearance at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, engaging with roster members, including McIntyre.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy for Mail Sport, McIntyre shared fond memories of The Rock. “He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career. He always had such positive words,” McIntyre reflected. He recounted a story where The Rock's ex-wife, Dany, expressed admiration for him and indicated that they saw potential in his future.

Further recalling their connection, McIntyre mentioned how, in 2017, The Rock singled him out as a future star during a TMZ interview. “He’s the one to keep an eye on,” The Rock said, highlighting McIntyre’s promise even when he was still an underdog character.

Regarding their recent interaction, McIntyre teased the favor he requested from The Rock during the premiere. He emphasized The Rock’s continuous support with warm public comments and noted a mentorship dynamic between them. “I feel very honored that he’s willing to shine a light on me,” McIntyre said. He humorously added that he couldn't help but laugh when The Rock swore, leading him to ask for the favor, which The Rock is now working on.