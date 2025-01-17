Swerve Strickland Set to Return for Defy Wrestling's Anniversary Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star Swerve Strickland is making a homecoming at Defy Wrestling’s eight-year anniversary show, Defy: Hundredth, on Friday, February 7, at Washington Hall in Seattle. The event will be broadcast live on Triller TV, although Strickland's specific role remains undisclosed.

Strickland, a former 3-time DEFY World Champion and current AEW World Champion, credits Defy for his rise to fame, having secured three reigns as World Champion there. He previously made a surprise appearance at a Defy event to celebrate his AEW title win and express gratitude to fans.

The inaugural Defy event in 2017 featured Cody Rhodes defeating Strickland in the main event. Prior to his Defy appearance, Strickland will face Ricochet on AEW Dynamite in Atlanta on February 5.

Defy: Hundredth will also host a Defy World Championship match with KENTA defending against Ricky Starks, alongside a match between Nick Wayne and Marcus Mathers.