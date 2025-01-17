WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Francis: A WWE Royal Rumble Return Would Shock Fans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, recently reflected on the possibility of competing in the Royal Rumble after his release from WWE in September 2023. He has since joined TNA, where he won the TNA Digital Media Championship, and has now re-signed with the organization.

During an interview with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, Francis was compared to Matt Cardona regarding crowd reactions. He acknowledged that while Cardona would undoubtedly receive a big pop, he believes his return would shock fans rather than elicit a strong positive reaction.

“Absolutely, there would, but mine is different. Matt is someone who has been doing it for so long that even if he wasn’t popping on the indies right now, let’s say he wasn’t the biggest name in the indies right now, let’s just say he completely stopped wrestling after he left WWE, if his music played, he would still get a big-ass pop. Maybe the Hit Row thing would get a big pop, but I think if I came back in the Rumble, people would be shocked, and it would reverberate everywhere online. But pop, I don’t think so. The reason I don’t think so is because people don’t like me. People don’t like me,”

said Francis. He emphasized that he remains unfazed by critics, focusing instead on his achievements.

WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership on January 16th, opening avenues for cross-promotional opportunities.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #tna #wwe #aj francis #top dolla #royal rumble

