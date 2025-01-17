WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Christopher Daniels Expected to Retire from In-Ring Competition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

Christopher Daniels' in-ring career is drawing to a close. After facing “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage on January 16th, reports indicate he is likely retiring. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful states Daniels intended for this bout to be his last, signaling his retirement plans have been in the works for some time.

At 54, Daniels has been a vital part of AEW since its inception, currently serving as the head of Talent Relations and briefly as an interim on-screen EVP during Kenny Omega's absence. His wrestling career spans TNA, ROH, WWF, WCW, AAA, NJPW, and more. He is a former ROH World Champion, having also held the World Television, World Tag Team, and World Six-Man Tag Team Championships, making him ROH's first Grand Slam Champion. In TNA, he was a multiple-time X-Division Champion and tag team champion.

Daniels was honored with induction into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023.

