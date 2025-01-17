AEW Honors Jay Briscoe on 2nd Anniversary of His Passing with Timelines Video

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW commemorates Jay Briscoe two years after his passing with a heartfelt social media post. The statement reads: “Today, we celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh, who we tragically lost two years ago. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a legend in ROH for over 20 years, and a beloved husband, brother, and father. #DemBoysForever” AEW also released a new Timelines video focusing on both Briscoes.

Pugh passed away at 38 in a car crash on January 17, 2023, in Laurel, Delaware, when a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crossed the center line and collided head-on with his Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced his death on Twitter. His funeral took place on January 29, 2023.



