WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Saraya Shares Update on AEW TV Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

Saraya Shares Update on AEW TV Absence

AEW star Saraya has addressed her ongoing absence from television, three months after her last appearance. The former WWE star last competed on the October 8 edition of AEW Dynamite in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose.

After mentioning in November that she was taking a “little break” from AEW, fans have been eager for updates on her return. Recently, a Twitter user speculated about her absence due to a picture Saraya posted, where she wore a Stone Cold Steve Austin hoodie.

“You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”

Saraya re-signed with AEW for another year around the time of her last appearance. Updates on her return will be provided as more information is available.

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Results (January 15, 2025)

AEW DYNAMITE: MAXIMUM CARNAGE RESULTS (JANUARY 15, 2025) Thanks to RAJAH.com our live coverage partner. We shoot inside the venue where Ta [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2025 07:15AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #saraya

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91224/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π