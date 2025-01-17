Saraya Shares Update on AEW TV Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star Saraya has addressed her ongoing absence from television, three months after her last appearance. The former WWE star last competed on the October 8 edition of AEW Dynamite in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose.

After mentioning in November that she was taking a “little break” from AEW, fans have been eager for updates on her return. Recently, a Twitter user speculated about her absence due to a picture Saraya posted, where she wore a Stone Cold Steve Austin hoodie.

“You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want.”

Saraya re-signed with AEW for another year around the time of her last appearance. Updates on her return will be provided as more information is available.