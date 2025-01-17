AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Date Update

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Peacock has listed the dates for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with one show overlapping with AEW's All In: Texas on July 12 and another on May 24, which coincides with Memorial Day weekend, traditionally when AEW holds Double or Nothing.

However, AEW has not yet announced the date for this year’s Double or Nothing. Reports suggest it may be scheduled for a Sunday, as AEW typically reserves Saturdays for their PPVs outside of football season. Notably, AEW generally doesn’t reveal event dates far in advance, unless it's a major event like All In. This cautious approach follows the last announcement when WWE counterprogrammed AEW’s Worlds End, which only resulted in a modest ticket shortfall for AEW.