Kamille's Future with AEW: What We Know

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

Fans were excited when AEW signed former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille, who also caught WWE's attention in 2024. She debuted in July as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and participated in a few matches. However, in November, Kamille parted ways with Mone after an attack, leading to questions about the storyline's future.

Reports from Fightful indicate, “She’s under contract, but I’ve not heard anything regarding her on-screen future since shortly after she ‘quit’ working for Mercedes. There were some internally that wanted the two to blow off the partnership with a match, but it didn’t end up happening.” In a December interview with CovalentTV, Kamille stated her ambition to win a title in AEW, emphasizing that fans have yet to see her true potential.

