Jake Roberts Critiques Ric Flair's Diminishing Legacy

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on a recent episode of his podcast, The Snake Pit, addressing various topics, including his disappointment with Ric Flair’s recent actions and their impact on Flair's legacy.

When asked about Hulk Hogan’s controversial appearance on WWE Raw, Roberts admitted he hadn’t seen it but added, “No, I wish I caught that, actually. It would have been something I would have enjoyed.”

Speaking about Ric Flair’s interest in wrestling again, Roberts had a direct plea: “Wow. Please don’t, Ric. Please don’t.” When reflecting on whether Flair has tarnished his legacy, Roberts was forthright: “Yeah. It is [a shame], man. But he keeps grabbing for straws.”

Roberts also revisited the late 1980s, a period when smaller wrestling promotions began to disappear. He expressed his concern over the lack of competition: “Yeah, it concerned me, man. Because you don’t have any competition, and no choices. That’s a bad thing. You know, you back yourself into a corner there, and you can’t come out of it. There’s only one dog to ride, and if that dog wants to bite your leg, then you’re in trouble. So yeah, it was pretty scary, man.”