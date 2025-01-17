Tony Schiavone Reflects on Hulk Hogan's Impact and Famous Quote

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent episode of his podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone took a stroll down memory lane, sharing insights into his iconic commentary moments, his views on the impact of Hulk Hogan in WCW, and much more. Known for his vivid storytelling and decades of experience in the wrestling industry, Schiavone provided fans with an engaging look at his storied career. Here are some key highlights from the episode:

On His Iconic Quote

Schiavone reflected on the famous line that has become synonymous with his career: “I’m just like the traffic cop, so I don’t look to try to make quotes. I don’t look to try to say something memorable. I don’t. I just try to make the match as exciting as I can. The quote that I guess I’m most known for is, ‘Hulk Hogan, you can go to hell, straight to hell’ was done right off the cuff. I did not write that down. I did not plan it.”

This unfiltered approach to commentary resonated with fans, adding authenticity to his role as a broadcaster during some of wrestling’s most dramatic moments. Schiavone’s ability to capture the raw emotion of the moment is a testament to his enduring legacy.

On Hulk Hogan’s Significance to WCW

Tony Schiavone also opened up about the transformative effect Hulk Hogan had on WCW when he joined the promotion. He credited both Hogan and Eric Bischoff for elevating the company during a pivotal time:

“I thought when Eric came in and Hogan came around, it elevated us. And it took us out from being — or it delayed the inevitable. Which I always thought, the inevitable was that because we were run by a television company, that they did not give a s**t about us ever since Ted Turner had kind of left. And it was going to eventually go out of business. It did go out of business. Eric just prolonged that by being the smartest guy that ever ran the company. And Hulk Hogan’s arrival later that year, selling out the Orlando arena we would have never done without Hulk Hogan. And pay-per-view buys just jumping, which would never been done without Hulk Hogan, really turned our fortunes around and enabling us to stay in business another, what, seven years?”