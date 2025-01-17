Adam Copeland Reveals Why He Chose ‘Cope’ As His AEW Ring Name

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In an interview with Stephen Brunt for Up Close, Adam Copeland discussed his decision to adopt the ring name ‘Cope’ in AEW. He stated, “I go to AEW, and now I’m Copeland, or Cope. I’m trying to get the Cope thing (over) because it just looks sexier on a marquee.”

The name change has left fans confused, as many had no objection to the Hall of Famer using his real name in All Elite Wrestling.