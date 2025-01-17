WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Reveals Why He Chose ‘Cope’ As His AEW Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

In an interview with Stephen Brunt for Up Close, Adam Copeland discussed his decision to adopt the ring name ‘Cope’ in AEW. He stated, “I go to AEW, and now I’m Copeland, or Cope. I’m trying to get the Cope thing (over) because it just looks sexier on a marquee.”

The name change has left fans confused, as many had no objection to the Hall of Famer using his real name in All Elite Wrestling.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #cope #adam copeland #edge

