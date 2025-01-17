Disturbed Releases New Mix of "Glass Shatters" for Stone Cold Steve Austin Fans!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Earlier today, legendary rock band Disturbed unveiled a brand-new mix of their iconic track "Glass Shatters", the adrenaline-pumping entrance theme famously associated with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The fresh version of the song, shared via the band’s social media, has already stirred excitement among fans of both wrestling and hard rock. The update brings a polished, intense sound that’s sure to hit just as hard as the original.

Listen on Spotify below: