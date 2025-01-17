WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Stars Considering WWE Move Thanks to Recent Changes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

AEW Stars Considering WWE Move Thanks to Recent Changes

Recent developments hint that some AEW stars are contemplating a switch to WWE, following Penta’s debut on Raw. His appearance has sparked curiosity about which talents might follow suit.

According to Lucha Libre Online, several AEW performers who are dissatisfied with their current positions see WWE as a viable alternative. Two talents mentioned exploring free agency and potential WWE opportunities in 2025.

Lucha Libre Online reported:

“Exclusive: Our sources confirm to us that there are several AEW talents who do not feel comfortable with their role in the company. These talents did not dare to explore WWE as a real alternative due to the feeling of uncertainty of getting lost in the ‘monster system that is WWE.’”

There’s now a renewed confidence among these wrestlers due to changes in WWE’s management and culture, which they believe could enhance their chances of success. The recent transitions of talents like Ethan Page and Lexis King further support this shift in perception.

Ethan Page Reflects on AEW Departure and NXT Success

In a recent Busted Open Radio interview, Ethan Page shared insights from his career, specifically his transition from AEW to NXT. After bein [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 12:11PM


