AEW Stars Considering WWE Move Thanks to Recent Changes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Recent developments hint that some AEW stars are contemplating a switch to WWE, following Penta’s debut on Raw. His appearance has sparked curiosity about which talents might follow suit.
According to Lucha Libre Online, several AEW performers who are dissatisfied with their current positions see WWE as a viable alternative. Two talents mentioned exploring free agency and potential WWE opportunities in 2025.
Lucha Libre Online reported:
“Exclusive: Our sources confirm to us that there are several AEW talents who do not feel comfortable with their role in the company. These talents did not dare to explore WWE as a real alternative due to the feeling of uncertainty of getting lost in the ‘monster system that is WWE.’”
There’s now a renewed confidence among these wrestlers due to changes in WWE’s management and culture, which they believe could enhance their chances of success. The recent transitions of talents like Ethan Page and Lexis King further support this shift in perception.
⚡ Ethan Page Reflects on AEW Departure and NXT Success
In a recent Busted Open Radio interview, Ethan Page shared insights from his career, specifically his transition from AEW to NXT. After bein [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 12:11PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com