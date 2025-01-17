Logan Paul Talks Possible Fight with Conor McGregor

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE star Logan Paul recently mentioned a potential fight with UFC's Conor McGregor following his return to television. Since joining WWE in 2022, he has become a prominent figure, participating in various mainstream events, including his brother Jake Paul’s boxing matches.

Logan, known for his boxing background, previously fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. While he hasn’t boxed since signing with WWE, the prospect of a lucrative matchup against McGregor is intriguing. Reports suggest Paul could earn up to $250 million for a fight at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

In a recent YouTube video, Logan stated, “If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. I mean, bro it’s an epic fight. It would be something I would step away from WWE for a second to go do… $250 million, I’ve got to take that. If Nick Khan matches that, I’ll stay in the WWE.”

Logan Paul has joined the Monday Night Raw roster and is expected to make a return soon. Meanwhile, McGregor remains sidelined due to a leg injury sustained in August 2021.

Additionally, there are reports of WWE exploring World Heavyweight Championship opportunities for Logan at WrestleMania 41.