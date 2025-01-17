WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Departure Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

Jade Chung has officially announced her departure from TNA Wrestling, ending her time as a ring announcer. This news follows her decision not to renew her contract, which was revealed back in December.

Chung took to social media to share her sentiments and thanked fans for their support:

Chung's husband, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, is set to become a free agent on February 15. Recently, TNA Wrestling announced a multi-year partnership with WWE, which has garnered comments from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Source: wrestletalk.com
