TNA Wrestling Departure Confirmed

Jade Chung has officially announced her departure from TNA Wrestling, ending her time as a ring announcer. This news follows her decision not to renew her contract, which was revealed back in December.

Chung took to social media to share her sentiments and thanked fans for their support:

Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls 🥹



Thank you for cheering.

Thank you for booing.

Thank you for buying tickets.

Thank you for hanging ringside with me.



And above all, thank you for making me smile.



I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends… pic.twitter.com/6d2TxubIxk — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) January 17, 2025

Chung's husband, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, is set to become a free agent on February 15. Recently, TNA Wrestling announced a multi-year partnership with WWE, which has garnered comments from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest wrestling news.