Upcoming ROH TV SPOILERS from HonorClub

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday night from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH. You can check out the complete SPOILERS below:
- Serpentico pinned Brandon Cutler with a top rope frog splash.
- Beast Mortos pinned Lord Crewe.
- ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solo.
- Blake Christian defeated Evil Uno.
- Gates of Agony defeated Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.
- Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Frost.
- ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey.
- ROH TV Champion Komander fought Lee Johnson to a ten minute draw in a Proving Ground Match, so Johnson gets a future championship bout.
- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked him after the match. Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom made the save.
⚡ Former WCW Star Scotty Riggs Joins AEW
AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has confirmed that former WCW World Tag Team Champion Scotty Riggs is now part of AEW. At AEW Revolution 2024 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 11:16AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com