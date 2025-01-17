WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Upcoming ROH TV SPOILERS from HonorClub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

All Elite Wrestling taped next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday night from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH. You can check out the complete SPOILERS below:

- Serpentico pinned Brandon Cutler with a top rope frog splash.

- Beast Mortos pinned Lord Crewe.

- ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solo.

- Blake Christian defeated Evil Uno.

- Gates of Agony defeated Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Frost.

- ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey.

- ROH TV Champion Komander fought Lee Johnson to a ten minute draw in a Proving Ground Match, so Johnson gets a future championship bout.

- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked him after the match. Daniel Garcia and Undisputed Kingdom made the save.

