Tony Schiavone Reveals How Jesse Ventura Upset Jim Ross in WWE

On a recent episode of his “What Happened When” podcast, AEW’s Tony Schiavone shared how Jesse Ventura's comments about Jim Ross infuriated the Oklahoma native. Schiavone recounted Ventura's remark on WCW Saturday Night when Ross debuted in WWE: “I remember when JR showed up at his first WWF show, WrestleMania wearing a toga. Jesse said on TV, ‘there’s nothing worse on television than seeing a fat man in a toga’.”

This comment deeply upset Ross, who confronted Schiavone about it, saying, “You think that was funny, did you?” Schiavone clarified, “Jim, I didn’t think it was funny, but listen, that’s him saying it, not me, so don’t jump on me.”

The tension between Ross and Ventura traces back to their time together in WCW, where Ventura's higher salary became a point of contention for Ross. Schiavone also addressed his recent absence from AEW Dynamite, clarifying he was not suspended but dealing with a family situation.