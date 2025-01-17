TNA Genesis Card Finalized with New Matches and Stipulation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA has completed the lineup for the Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, highlighting a new match, an additional stipulation, and teasing WWE NXT's involvement. The announcement came alongside a formal extension of TNA's partnership with WWE. TNA also shared a video on its YouTube channel suggesting NXT's presence at the event:

The previously announced Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana grudge match will now feature an I Quit stipulation. A new match featuring Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers facing Eric Young and Steve Maclin was also announced during Thursday’s Impact. TNA Genesis airs on January 19, with the Countdown beginning at 7 p.m. ET on TNA’s digital channels, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Here is the finalized card:

- TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

- TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

- Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

- TNA Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

- TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Ace Austin

- I Quit match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

- Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

- Pre-show: Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater