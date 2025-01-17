Upcoming AEW Collision to Feature ‘Emotional’ Storyline

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This week’s pre-taped AEW Collision episode promises to deliver some “emotional” story arcs, as reported by Fightful Select. The show will air on Saturday, January 18, from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where AEW Dynamite was broadcast live on January 15.

Details about the emotional elements remain undisclosed, but they are set to unfold during the tapings. This edition of AEW Collision, titled ‘Maximum Carnage,’ will also include:

- A 12-Man Tag Team Match featuring the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) and The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. Rated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum), and Powerhouse Hobbs.

- A Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Christopher Daniels.

Notably, Christopher Daniels has recently handed back his on-screen authority to Kenny Omega, who made a victorious return to the ring on Dynamite.