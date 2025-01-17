Jeff Hardy Writing Memoirs to Assist Others with Addiction

Hardy shared his hopes for the memoir, emphasizing the importance of being open about his struggles. He believes his story can resonate with many who face similar challenges, saying, “I can help people through being public and pretty much outgoing about what I’ve been through. I’m like a lot of people out there in the world, just really struggling with addiction, alcoholism. But hopefully that’s inspired a lot of people, me just being honest with everything.”

He revealed that his writing process stems from years of journaling. Hardy explained how his first day in rehab became a turning point: “I read this book called The Heroin Diaries a long time ago, I think Nikki Sixx put it out. My first day in my first rehab, I said, ‘I might as well write about this every day and just share my experience.’ So I started going back through all those journal entries, five years of journal entries, and I wrote my first page today.”

Discussing the 2022 DUI incident during his time with AEW, Hardy recounted the sobering moment when he realized he was at rock bottom: “I was in a jail cell, and I’d had dreams previously of getting another DUI [where] I woke up in relief that it was only a dream. But I was in that cell, ‘I can’t shake myself awake. Am I going to be able to come back from this?’ And so I knew it was going to be a long road, and take a lot of hard work and patience and love.”

Hardy also expressed gratitude for the opportunities he’s been given in his wrestling career, particularly with TNA. Reflecting on his current chapter, he remarked, “For it to be all better now and still able to wrestle, it’s just crazy cool that I get up every day and I think about, ‘What can I do next in professional wrestling?’ And I still have the opportunity to shine in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling… It’s just so cool to be 47 years old, sober, wrestling and really thriving with my brother again in TNA, where I’ve had a lot of cool moments in my career. Hopefully I can give back to them, and really show how grateful I am.”