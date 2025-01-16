WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Boost on January 15

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

AEW Dynamite experienced a rise in viewership on January 15 during the Maximum Carnage special. According to Wrestlenomics, the show attracted 679,000 viewers and achieved a 0.18 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, showing improvement from last week’s 615,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.

This week’s episode featured Kenny Omega's in-ring return, where he defeated Brian Cage. Toni Storm claimed victory in the inaugural Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, setting up a championship clash against Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia next month. HOOK faced Christian Cage, winning via disqualification following an intervention from The Patriarchy, leading to Samoa Joe’s surprise return to assist HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

In the main event, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? 

