Konnan Believes MJF is 'Cold' in AEW

During the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has gone “cold” in AEW. He criticized MJF's recent storyline with Adam Cole, calling it “terrible.” Konnan stated:

“I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold … the thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I’m saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn’t really done anything hot since then.”

Last night on AEW Dynamite, MJF continued his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.