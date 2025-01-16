WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Believes MJF is 'Cold' in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

During the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has gone “cold” in AEW. He criticized MJF's recent storyline with Adam Cole, calling it “terrible.” Konnan stated:

“I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold … the thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I’m saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn’t really done anything hot since then.”

Last night on AEW Dynamite, MJF continued his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

