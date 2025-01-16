Kazuchika Okada Discusses Joining AEW and Skipping Wrestle Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kazuchika Okada explained his decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling after 17 years with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He confirmed AEW's offer came before any other, and despite rumors about WWE, he debuted in AEW on March 6th. Since then, Okada has won the AEW Continental Championship and the Continental Classic in 2024.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Okada shared, “Because they gave me an offer (laughs). I can’t speak English, and the only thing I can do is wrestling, so I thought AEW would be the place where I could make use of that strength. There are still people I haven’t fought, and I want to fight them.”

Okada also commented on his absence from NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, stating that it wasn’t the right time for him to compete at an NJPW event. He noted, “I can’t really say anything about that. Whether I got an offer or not is another matter, but I don’t think it’s the right time yet... Personally, I have no intention of competing in even a single match.”

Kenny Omega has expressed interest in seeing Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada return to NJPW, adding that a matchup between AEW stars and top NJPW talent would be intriguing. Omega highlighted the successful crossover of wrestlers from NJPW to AEW, stating, “Many of the top wrestlers in AEW have an aspect of having come from New Japan... So I think it would be more interesting if those kinds of wrestlers came back to New Japan.”