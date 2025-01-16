All About John Cena’s New TV Series “What Drives You” on The ROKU Channel

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena is making waves across multiple platforms these days.

As part of his monumental "The Last Time Is Now" 2025 WWE Farewell Tour, which launched during the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, the wrestling icon is bidding farewell to fans in style. But that's not all—Cena is expanding his horizons yet again.

In addition to his farewell tour, "The Greatest of All-Time" now stars in a brand-new television series on The ROKU Channel. Today, the official press release and promotional trailer were unveiled for Cena’s latest venture, What Drives You with John Cena.

What Drives You with John Cena | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

John Cena fuels his two biggest passions, cars and connecting with people, by spending time with today’s most successful celebrities and talking about what drives them – on the road and in their hearts.

Stream for FREE on The Roku Channel: https://therokuchannel.roku.com/

Streaming on The Roku Channel January 21, 2025

John Cena is known for his award-winning performances in the ring and on the big screen, but now this global icon is ready to give audiences a front row seat to his two biggest passions: cars and connecting with people. What Drives You is a breakthrough talk format where John will spend time with the most successful celebrities on the planet and talk about what drives them – both on the road and in their hearts.

4 EPISODES

EPISODE 1: LOGAN PAUL IN PARADISE

In Puerto Rico, John meets Logan Paul. They go for a drive in Logan’s Ford Bronco, talk about career highs and lows, and end up at Logan’s gym, where his brother, Jake Paul, is training for a fight.

EPISODE 2: JELLY ROLL, SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN

John visits country singer Jelly Roll in Nashville. They go for a drive in Jelly’s RAM 1500 Laramie, and John learns about Jelly’s life, from being a convict to his meteoric rise to stardom.

EPISODE 3: TRAVIS BARKER DROPS A BEAT

John meets up with drummer Travis Barker, who shows John his 1987 Buick GNX. After a drive in Travis’ Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 4X42, the duo return to Travis’ studio to collaborate on an original song.

EPISODE 4: THE MIZ AND MR. CENA

In Los Angeles, John visits his former WWE rival, The Miz. They hit the road in The Miz’s Tesla Model X Plaid and talk about how The Miz went from cast member on The Real World to WWE superstar.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.

“What Drives You” is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures. David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock, John Cena, and Dan Baime are the series’ executive producers.

You can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it’s also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.