WWE to Host a Premium Live Event in Paris in 2025

WWE will stage a premium live event in Paris in 2025, as announced by WWE President Nick Khan during a recent event in Las Vegas. Although he mentioned it hasn’t been publicly confirmed yet, the PLE will return to France.

Khan’s statement came while discussing the company's international events, with previous PLEs held in countries like Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. In 2024, WWE hosted Backlash in Lyon, France.

WWE also confirmed that Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place in Toronto on March 1st. For updates on this forthcoming Paris event, fans are encouraged to stay tuned.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H previously expressed excitement about WWE’s global expansion, particularly noting their collaboration with Netflix, which will significantly enhance international accessibility to live programming.