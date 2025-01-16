John Cena Expresses Interest in Teaming Up with CM Punk for Action-Comedy Film

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena is eager to star alongside CM Punk in an action-comedy film. In a recent interview with Collider, when asked which WWE wrestler he would like to work with, Cena named Punk, believing their dynamic would entertain fans.

“I think the viewing public probably would get a kick out of… Usually, in the action-comedy space, it’s kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don’t want to say ‘combat,’ but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together,” Cena said.

Punk has experience in acting, with a horror movie titled “Night Patrol” and a Syfy series called “Revival” on the way. He is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency. Dave Bautista previously commented on Punk's potential as an actor, stating it is “pretty unlimited.”

As for their wrestling careers, Cena and Punk are set to face off in the men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, February 1, ahead of Cena's retirement tour, which will conclude by the end of 2025. Punk has expressed interest in a one-on-one match or possibly teaming up with Cena, viewing their relationship as akin to Superman (Cena) and Batman (Punk).