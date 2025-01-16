Logan Paul: I Would Hurt John Cena

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Logan Paul hasn't wrestled since losing the WWE United States Title to LA Knight at SummerSlam. He is dedicated to his wrestling career as part of the WWE Raw roster. Speaking backstage at WWE Raw on Netflix, Paul expressed interest in facing John Cena, who is in his final year of in-ring competition.

"I think I would hurt John, to be honest with you. I'd get in the ring with him. It'd be honor, but I'm tired of beating up these legends. I beat up on Roman (Reigns), I beat up on Cody (Rhodes). If I've got to beat up on John, I'll do it, but I prefer a challenge," he said.

Paul's return to the ring remains unknown, while Cena is set to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble.