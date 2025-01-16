WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul: I Would Hurt John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Logan Paul: I Would Hurt John Cena

Logan Paul hasn't wrestled since losing the WWE United States Title to LA Knight at SummerSlam. He is dedicated to his wrestling career as part of the WWE Raw roster. Speaking backstage at WWE Raw on Netflix, Paul expressed interest in facing John Cena, who is in his final year of in-ring competition.

"I think I would hurt John, to be honest with you. I'd get in the ring with him. It'd be honor, but I'm tired of beating up these legends. I beat up on Roman (Reigns), I beat up on Cody (Rhodes). If I've got to beat up on John, I'll do it, but I prefer a challenge," he said.

Paul's return to the ring remains unknown, while Cena is set to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble. 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena #logan paul

