Major Update on AEW Free Agent Contract

After a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage (January 15), there's significant news regarding Megan Bayne's contract status.

Bayne made her Dynamite debut in Cincinnati, OH, competing in the Casino Gauntlet match for a chance at Mariah May’s AEW Women’s World Title at Grand Slam Australia. Although she didn't win, her presence was a treat for fans, especially since her status within AEW had been unclear in 2024.

Initially reported in November 2023, Bayne had signed with AEW after several Dark and Dark Elevation appearances but went without a match since June 2023. Despite various creative pitches, Fightful Select revealed in June 2024 that sources indicated Bayne was no longer contracted with AEW.

However, recent updates from Fightful Select indicate otherwise. An AEW source confirmed that Bayne has been under contract throughout her absence and is expected to remain on television for “quite some time.” Updates on her status will be provided as more information emerges.