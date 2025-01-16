TNA Wrestling Hints at NXT Involvement in Genesis Preview Video

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE recently announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling, expanding their collaboration from last year. This partnership allows NXT superstars and TNA wrestlers to appear on both WWE and TNA programming, including respective pay-per-view events.

Following this announcement, TNA released a preview for the upcoming TNA Genesis pay-per-view, suggesting an NXT presence at the event. TNA Genesis 2025 is set for Sunday, January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.