Chelsea Green Discusses Wrestling Career on HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green joined HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, offering fans an entertaining and candid discussion about her wrestling career and experiences.

On Cities Blurring Together

When asked if her frequent travel causes cities to blur together, Green responded:

“In America, yes. There are a few cities that stand out, but with Canada... I live for Canadian shows. I don’t care if it’s a Premium Live Event or a small show.”

Green shared her enthusiasm for wrestling in Canada, saying she gets “very excited” whenever shows are scheduled in her home country.

Nick Aldis' Praise for Green

Reflecting on Nick Aldis’ recent comments that working with her is like a “night off,” Green expressed her gratitude:

“I don’t think there’s any higher praise you can get as a wrestler than your co-workers saying they enjoy being around you and working with you because this is not an easy business.”

She compared the industry to a family, acknowledging the occasional disagreements but emphasizing her positive attitude:

“I always come to work with a smile.”

On Wins, Titles, and Staying Grounded

Addressing a previous interview where she stated she didn’t care about titles or winning, Green joked about her current success:

“Am I winning all the time? Let’s think about it. I lost for two years straight. Have I won three times in about five years? Yes. Has it changed me? Has my head blown up? Not yet. By the time WrestleMania comes, if I’m still holding this championship, honey, my head isn’t going to fit through the door!”

Despite her humor, Green stressed that her perspective remains grounded:

“It’s still not about winning to me, even though I am a winner.”

The Challenges of Being a Heel

Discussing the fan reaction to her heel persona, Green acknowledged the difficulty of staying a villain while being cheered:

“When they put me with Piper, it became more difficult. The fans are so smart. You cannot tell the fans how to react. If they see someone who they see put blood, sweat, and tears into this industry, they’re just not going to boo you.”

She admitted the challenge this presents for babyfaces, saying:

“As a babyface, I wouldn’t want to be in the position of working a heel the crowd is cheering.”

Green revealed she actively works with WWE writers to maintain her heel character and agreed with a suggestion that a dynamic similar to Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth could help generate boos.

Excitement for the Elimination Chamber

Looking ahead to the Elimination Chamber match, Green expressed mixed feelings:

“I’m equally nervous and excited about the opportunity... But since I’m a champion, I’d be fine not being added to that match!”

Fans can hear Chelsea Green’s full interview on HUGE POP! by visiting HugePopRadio.com or streaming it on popular podcast platforms.