Bully Ray Calls Out Corey Graves: 'You're A WWE Announcer, End Of Story'

Bully Ray has weighed in on the Corey Graves situation, emphasizing that Graves should remember he works for WWE. Recently, Graves expressed his frustrations on Twitter about recent commentary changes, which saw him moved to NXT but absent from this week's episode despite hints of having much to say.

On a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio,” Bully Ray stated, “You are hired as an announcer alright. We have three shows, you as an announcer are hired to be put on any of those shows we want. End of story. Same thing with the talent. Yeah, you might be on RAW one night, you might be on SmackDown the next night, there’s a chance you’re gonna be on NXT. Again, if I were to look at it that way, then I would have to say that half my career was a demotion… a demotion is when they ask you to take less money.”

Graves was spotted at Orlando airport this week and did not provide commentary during this week's episode of WWE Speed.