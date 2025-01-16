WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pretty Deadly Claims Lin-Manuel Miranda Loves Their Musical Script

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Pretty Deadly is fully committed to their pitch for a WWE musical, joking that Lin-Manuel Miranda is a fan. Despite being turned down by many, they discussed their efforts in an interview with Virgin Radio UK, admitting they haven't heard from the creator of Hamilton.

Elton Prince expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We’re very excited about working on it, I think it’s going to be something very exciting. We have heard rumors, although he’s not contacted us himself, but Lin Manuel Miranda loves the script.”

Kit Wilson recalled their encounter with Miranda at a recent SmackDown, saying, “Lin Manuel came to a SmackDown recently and yeah, we had a moment, we had a moment on-screen, we shared it. We passed him our current draft. He’s a bit of a massager, he massages, he gonna clean up some edges.”

Prince added, “It’s weird that everyone keeps telling us that he thinks it’s like a Tony award winning idea but we haven’t heard from him.”

Source: fightful.com
