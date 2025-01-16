Samoa Joe Returns to AEW on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Samoa Joe made a stunning return to AEW Dynamite on January 15, 2025, during the Maximum Carnage episode, delivering a powerful intervention to assist HOOK. The action unfolded as Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian prepared to execute a con-chair-to on HOOK, who was already in a precarious position.

As the trio set up for the devastating attack, Joe’s entrance music erupted through the arena, signaling his shocking arrival. The veteran powerhouse, joined by Katsuyori Shibata, stormed the ring and swiftly neutralized Christian, Wayne, and Sabian, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

Joe’s return marks the end of a months-long hiatus from AEW programming. His last appearance came in July 2024, when he suffered a defeat to Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight. The match concluded with a dramatic stretcher angle, as Jericho pushed Joe through a wall backstage. The storyline exit allowed Joe to step away from in-ring action to film a new season of Twisted Metal for Peacock, where he portrays Sweet Tooth, a character originally voiced by Will Arnett.

Samoa Joe’s unexpected return has reignited excitement among fans, sparking speculation about his future in AEW. Teaming up with Shibata to confront some of the company’s most dangerous adversaries, Joe’s dominant presence is set to shake up the roster. As the Samoan Submission Machine reclaims his place in AEW, fans eagerly await what’s next for this iconic powerhouse.