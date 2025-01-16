WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Reveals Broadcast Plans for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

AEW Reveals Broadcast Plans for AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW has announced the broadcast details for AEW Grand Slam Australia. At AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, securing a title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May.

The event will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 8 p.m. ET on February 15th, replacing AEW Collision in that timeslot. The Grand Slam Australia will be a television special rather than a pay-per-view. Further details will be provided soon.

Action Bronson Eager for AEW Return

Rapper and television presenter Action Bronson is ready for a return to the AEW ring. He shared that he is merely a call away for a comeback [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2025 07:35AM

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #grand slam #mariah may #toni storm

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91184/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π