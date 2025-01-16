AEW Reveals Broadcast Plans for AEW Grand Slam Australia

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
AEW has announced the broadcast details for AEW Grand Slam Australia. At AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, securing a title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May.
The event will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 8 p.m. ET on February 15th, replacing AEW Collision in that timeslot. The Grand Slam Australia will be a television special rather than a pay-per-view. Further details will be provided soon.
#AEWGrandSlam Australia!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025
Saturday, February 15 at 8pm ET/7pm CT@tntdrama & @SportsonMax#AEW Women's World Championship
Mariah May (c) vs Toni Storm
After her Casino Gauntlet victory, Toni Storm heads back home to Australia to challenge @MariahMayx for the title in Brisbane! pic.twitter.com/kDbWqULpvW
