Action Bronson Eager for AEW Return

Rapper and television presenter Action Bronson is ready for a return to the AEW ring. He shared that he is merely a call away for a comeback after making his AEW debut at All Out in September 2022, followed by his first match at Grand Slam later that month. In that match, Bronson teamed with Hook against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bronson expressed his frustration at not receiving any callbacks from AEW, stating, “Come on, man. You know what they do. They don’t call you back. I never got called back. There was an angle there. I’m ready right now. I’m ready for whoever.”

Although he is eager to wrestle again, Bronson was critical of the AEW backstage atmosphere, mentioning, “I did. Actually, no. I enjoy the act. I don’t like the…the backstage is weird over there. It’s just weird. It was just like everyone’s cliquey.” He clarified that he wasn't looking for acceptance, highlighting the “weird vibes.”

When asked about wrestling again, he replied with enthusiasm, “100%. It was a great time. If I get the call and it’s a big show, I’m coming.” Meanwhile, HOOK continues to use Bronson's track “Chairman’s Intent” from the album Blue Chips 7000 as his AEW theme since December 2021.