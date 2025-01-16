Corey Graves' WWE Outburst Triggers Backstage Buzz

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Corey Graves expressed his frustration regarding his WWE shift to NXT on Twitter, revealing discontent with the move from the SmackDown commentary team. Reports suggest that internal chatter about his unhappiness had been circulating prior to his posts.

Dave Meltzer provided insights on the situation during Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that internal discussions had indicated Graves was to remain with the SmackDown team, only to later learn that Wade Barrett would replace him. This revelation led to his disappointment.

Meltzer commented, “There’s people there who think that he was trying to get fired and that’s why he did it.” He added that WWE might avoid releasing him to prevent a potential move to AEW, although a suspension could be on the table.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman criticized Graves, highlighting that many top commentators have navigated similar role changes. Following his Twitter outburst, Graves missed the January 14 NXT episode and subsequent commentary for Speed. Furthermore, he deleted the tweets expressing his frustrations.

While some believe the situation might be scripted, Meltzer noted that many within WWE see it as genuine.