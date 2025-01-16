NJPW Announces Hiroshi Tanahashi's Final US Match at Windy City Riot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

NJPW has revealed the lineup for Windy City Riot, featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi's last match in the US. Scheduled for April 11, Tanahashi will face Konosuke Takeshita. Additionally, Gabe Kidd will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii.

The promotion highlighted the significance of Tanahashi's match as it marks his final competition on US soil before his retirement in January 2026. This showdown against Takeshita carries added weight, as their history traces back to 2014 when Tanahashi criticized the young talent after a match in DDT.

Takeshita, now a champion himself, seeks to settle the score and prove his worth against the legendary Ace. The tension is palpable as this match is being billed as a Final Road “Kinship” encounter. Fans can expect a fierce showdown.

Furthermore, the event will feature a rematch between Gabe Kidd and Tomohiro Ishii, conducted under Ironman Match rules. Their last meeting ended in a hard-fought draw, so this match aims to determine a clear winner. The updated card for the show includes:

- NJPW Strong Openweight Championship 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita