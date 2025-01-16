WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cope vs. PAC Set for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

The rivalry between Rated FTR and the Death Riders intensifies on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as Cope faces PAC. This marks their first matchup in their lengthy careers.

Cope, a former TNT Champion, returned at last month’s Worlds End, directing his attention towards AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, along with PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Following Moxley’s title defense against Powerhouse Hobbs, the Death Riders attacked, prompting Cope and FTR to intervene.

Recently, the 51-year-old Cope won his first singles match since recovering from a tibia fracture sustained in a May 2024 barbed wire cage match against Malakai Black, defeating Big Bill. PAC, a former AEW All-Atlantic/International Champion, has secured victories in two of his last three singles matches and currently holds the AEW Trios titles alongside Castagnoli and Yuta.

Here’s the current lineup for next Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee:

- Cope vs. PAC

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #adam copeland #edge #cope #pac

