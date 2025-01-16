Swerve Strickland and Ricochet Set to Collide on AEW Dynamite February 5th

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet’s heated rivalry will come to a head in an AEW ring on the February 5th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The animosity between the two has been brewing for weeks, with tensions escalating at major AEW events. At AEW Worlds End, Strickland mocked Ricochet by orchestrating a crowd-wide toilet paper barrage aimed at him. Ricochet retaliated in brutal fashion, launching a surprise attack on Strickland during AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

The feud took another turn at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where Prince Nana blindsided Ricochet. However, when Strickland arrived to seek vengeance, Ricochet chose to retreat, further fueling the storyline.

AEW President Tony Khan has now officially announced that Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will settle their differences in a high-stakes showdown on the February 5th episode of AEW Dynamite.