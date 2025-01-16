AEW Continental Championship Match Announced for AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW Continental Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. This matchup was confirmed during AEW Dynamite. The two have a history as former stablemates in NJPW and have faced each other multiple times.
Here’s the updated card for Saturday’s AEW Collision:
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, & Big Bill vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The Outrunners
- Texas Death Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels
