AEW Continental Championship Match Announced for AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW Continental Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. This matchup was confirmed during AEW Dynamite. The two have a history as former stablemates in NJPW and have faced each other multiple times.

Here’s the updated card for Saturday’s AEW Collision:

- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, & Big Bill vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The Outrunners

- Texas Death Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #collision #maximum carnage

