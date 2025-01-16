WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MVP Makes Comeback in First Televised Match Since July 2022 at AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

MVP made his much-anticipated return to the ring on the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a trios match against Mark Briscoe and Private Party. This marked MVP's first televised match since July 2022.

The match concluded without MVP's direct involvement, as Shelton Benjamin executed a German suplex on Marq Quen, followed by a superkick that led to the pinfall.

This bout also marked the first defeat for Private Party since their loss at WrestleDream in October 2024.

Jon Moxley Stands by His Comments on Patrick Mahomes During Bengals Game

Jon Moxley has no regrets about saying Patrick Mahomes would 'piss his pants' during a live event. The AEW Champion, alongside his wife Rene [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 03:20PM

