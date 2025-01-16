MVP Makes Comeback in First Televised Match Since July 2022 at AEW Dynamite

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MVP made his much-anticipated return to the ring on the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a trios match against Mark Briscoe and Private Party. This marked MVP's first televised match since July 2022.

The match concluded without MVP's direct involvement, as Shelton Benjamin executed a German suplex on Marq Quen, followed by a superkick that led to the pinfall.

This bout also marked the first defeat for Private Party since their loss at WrestleDream in October 2024.