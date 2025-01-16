Taz Returns to AEW Dynamite After Surgery

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An AEW name has made their return to AEW television after months away due to undergoing surgery on tonight’s Dynamite.

Back in October 2024, AEW announcer Taz was taken off AEW television due to a mystery attack at the hands of an AEW wrestler, which was ultimately revealed to be the work of Christian Cage and the Patriarchy.

The reason for Taz’s attack was due to him undergoing knee replacement surgery, which led to his son Hook beginning a feud with Christian and the Patriarchy. Hook and Christian are finally set to face off on tonight’s Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite, and Taz will have a front row seat to see the match. Taz made his return to commentary on tonight’s show, joining Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for the show. The show will also see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.