AEW DYNAMITE: MAXIMUM CARNAGE RESULTS (JANUARY 15, 2025)





We shoot inside the venue where Taz is seen at the commentary table in his return appearance alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega

Brian Cage's theme hits and out comes "The Machine." Excalibur touts tonight as a pay-per-view level card on free television. Cage settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the dramatic, elaborate ring entrance for Kenny Omega takes place to bring back "The Cleaner" in his highly-anticipated AEW in-ring return.

The bell sounds and Omega immediately goes to work on Cage in the corner, blasting him with punching combos to the bread-basket. He whacks him with a chop, which Cage essentially no-sells. Omega's eyes light up. Omega hits some more chops and then a running back elbow to "The Machine" in the corner.

Don Callis is on special guest commentary for this one, and he begins enjoying what he's seeing as Cage takes over and focuses on the mid-section of Omega. The commentators talk about Omega's return from a long bout with diverticulitis and how Cage is ruthless for focusing on the abdomen of "The Cleaner."

Omega starts to fight back, but after Lance Archer provides a distraction at ringside, Cage takes over again. Cage brings Omega back to the floor and whips him into the unforgiving barricade. He slams Omega's head into the ring apron and we see some blood begin to surface.

He press slams Omega on the commentary desk. Archer holds him as Callis pops up from his seat to deliver some blatant cheap shots. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Cage still in a comfortable offensive lead.



Cage launches Omega into the ring from the entrance ramp with a release power bomb over the ropes. Moments later, Omega hits a power bomb of his own and a running knee for a close two-count. He looks for a V-Trigger, but Cage avoids it. Omega drops Cage with a knee and hits a V-Trigger. He hoists Cage up for a One-Winged Angel and connects for the win.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Don Callis Family Attacks Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega

As soon as the match ends, Archer hits the ring and along with Kyle Fletcher, begin beating down Omega. Fans chant "Ospreay! Ospreay!" and seconds later, on cue, Will Ospreay runs down to make the save. Omega and Ospreay hit some double-team spots that sends Archer out of the ring with Cage. Ospreay hits a splash on Fletcher on the floor.

Konosuke Takeshita's theme hits and out he comes. He immediately begins trading shots with Omega in the middle of the ring as the crowd goes wild. Fletcher grabs Omega from behind and hits a dragon suplex. Takeshita follows up with a King Kong lariat. Ospreay hits the ring to help out, but Takeshita and Fletcher gobble him up as well.

Swerve Strickland Gains Measure Of Revenge On Ricochet

A MVP vignette airs hyping him taking off his suit and stepping into the ring for the first time in two years. We then head to another break. When we return, we see a "New York Minute" segment where we learn that this Saturday on AEW Collision, it's going to be The Learning Tree and Jon Moxley's Death Riders vs. Rated-FTR, The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ricochet is introduced by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts as we return inside the arena. Footage is shown of his scissors attack of Swerve Strickland last week. He settles in the ring in a suit and glasses. The commentators point out scissors in his suit coat pocket. Fans get on his case with the "Who's House?" / "Swerve's House!" chants and loud Dominik Mysterio-style boos.

He doesn't say much, simply taunting the crowd until he is blasted from behind by Prince Nana. Nana hits him with a chair, drops it and does his usual goofy-assed, but always-entertaining Swerve-dance. Swerve then comes out with some swagger and a giant Rampage Jackson-style chain around his neck. Swerve beats Ricochet to the double doors and throws him out in the snow.

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe

A quick "Day in the Life of Mercedes Mone" video package airs, showing her visit to the Sherri Shepherd Show and buying jewelry and working out. We then return inside the arena to the best new theme in the business.

"We hurt people! We hurt people!"



Out comes The Hurt Syndicate trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP. They head to the ring and settle inside. The best theme in wrestling today wraps up and then we hear, "Reach for the sky, Boy!" Mark Briscoe comes out. "Oh my god, is that Private Party?" Yes. Yes, it is Private Party.

The bell sounds and all six men collide and wildly brawl. MVP and Briscoe end up as the legal men in the ring, with MVP taking it to the master of Redneck Fu. Fans chant "MVP! MVP!" as he continues to control the early offensive action in this Trios contest. He throws Briscoe out to the floor as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see much of the same until Private Party begin firing up on offense with double-team high spots. Fans chant their name, but ultimately, The Hurt Syndicate takes over. MVP handles business on the floor. Lashley hits a spear, Benjamin follows up with a super kick and the cover for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

Jeff Jarrett Confronted By MJF

Cope vs. PAC is announced for next week. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet is set for AEW Dynamite in three weeks in Atlanta, GA. In the arena, Jeff Jarrett's theme hits. He talks about being humbled, but before he can finish, he is cut off by the theme music of Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

An arrogant MJF heads to the ring and yells at the top of his lungs when Jarrett tries cutting him off. He tells Jeffrey he lost his cool and tries talking calmly. He begins a lengthy promo battle with "The Last Outlaw," where the two take turns taking extremely personal shots at each other's families, with about four S-bombs being dropped along the way.

Finally things go too far when MJF talks about Jarrett being a leech milking the legacy and memory of Owen Hart like a carny succubus. Jarrett attacks MJF and the two wildly brawl until a ton of officials hit the scene to break things up. Karen Jarrett runs out and MJF grabs her as a shield and shoves her to the mat before running to the back.

Christian Cage vs. HOOK

Some matches are announced for AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage this Saturday night. Afterwards, we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Christian Cage's theme music. As the leader of "The Patriarchy" makes his way out, he is attacked from behind by HOOK.

And with that, the fight is on. HOOK beats Cage down as the two fight towards the ringside area. Inside the ring, HOOK continues to be in control, with Cage literally on his knees begging off "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil."

Cage tries talking and reasoning with him. He thinks he's getting through, so he moves in for a hug. He hugs HOOK, who eventually tightens his squeeze, before lifting Cage up and dumping him on his dome with a suplex. He sends Cage out to the floor, and he quickly pops up and hugs Nick Wayne's mom.

Cage tries talking and reasoning with him. He thinks he's getting through, so he moves in for a hug. He hugs HOOK, who eventually tightens his squeeze, before lifting Cage up and dumping him on his dome with a suplex. He sends Cage out to the floor, and he quickly pops up and hugs Nick Wayne's mom.

HOOK fights back and sends Cage sailing out to the floor. HOOK leaps off the apron onto him.



After some more back-and-forth action, HOOK ends up on Cage's back, where he sinks in Red Rum. He appears to have things won, when The Patriarchy duo of Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne hit the ring to attack. The match is thrown out. They grab chairs and Taz says this ain't happening.

He stands up, but as he does, Samoa Joe's theme hits. Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, along with HOOK, beat down The Patriarchy trio and stand tall. Taz says he loves when a plan comes together. A quick Adam Cole promo airs making it clear The Undisputed Kingdom have their sights set on gold. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

Winner via DQ: HOOK

Women's Casino Gauntlet

When the show returns, Dustin Rhodes approaches Jeff Jarrett backstage and talks about how they're the last of a dying bread. He tells him he's The Last Outlaw and to remember that outlaws never die. He believes in him and is behind him on his journey towards trying to capture the world title.

Inside the arena, AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May comes out to get a up-close and personal look at who will be challenging her at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. She joins the gang on special guest commentary. Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter make their way out to start off the Women's Casino Gauntlet.

They battle back-and-forth for a minute or two and then the clock appears. It counts down and out comes Megan Bayne with big fancy ring entrance attire on. The commentators put her over as a top independent name and May is upset that she's even allowed to be a part of this. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron end up coming out, as does Toni Storm, who ends up winning.

Winner and earning AEW Women's title shot: Toni Storm

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

It's main event time!

After the women's casino gauntlet wraps up, the show heads into a commercial break. As soon as we return, Powerhouse Hobbs' theme hits and the big man makes his way to the ring for the title shot he earned with his own victory in the men's casino gauntlet match. Hobbs settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The guitar screech hits and out through the crowd in his custom ring walk, accompanied by Marina Shafir, comes Jon Moxley. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts gives him the old-school "Jeeeeooohnnn Cena!" type "Jeeeeeonnnn" intro for Mox's name, as always. Fans chant "Moxley! Moxley!" as the Cincy native settles inside the ring.

The bell sounds and these two immediately get after it. The commentators talk about Mox being responsible for bringing Hobbs into the mix in AEW. They talk about his early days on AEW DARK. Hobbs takes over on offense and starts biting Mox on the ear. Fans chant "You sick f*ck!" at him.



When we return, we see blood coming out of Mox's ear and on Hobbs' mouth from the pre-commercial bite. Mox starts to take back over on offense. He sends Hobbs sailing through the ropes and out to the floor, where Shafir gets in a cheap shot. Back in the ring, Mox tries for the Death Rider, but Hobbs counters it.

We're past the 10pm hour at this point, so we're going long tonight, folks! Hobbs takes over on offense again and beats on Mox in the corner. He hoists Mox up and hits a World's Strongest Slam for a two-count. Hobbs puts Mox in the corner and climbs up with him for another one, but Mox counters. Mox slaps an armbar on the big man. He cranks on it as Mox's ear gushes blood.

Yuta runs out from the back and blasts Hobbs with a Buisuke Knee from behind. He runs off. Hobbs recovers and hits a spinebuster on Mox. He hoists Mox up in the torture rack position, but Mox escapes. Shafir blasts Hobbs with a cheap shot with a briefcase. Mox rolls him up but only gets two. Mox hits a Paradigm Shift and gets only two on another cover. He slaps on a bulldog choke and cranks back on it. The referee calls it. Mox wins and retains.

The Death Riders crew all hit the ring and begin attacking Hobbs in vicious fashion after the match. They all take turns beating on Hobbs with a steel chair. They attack his surgically repaired knee. They put the chair around it and stomp on it. This continues until Cope's theme hits. "The Rated-R Superstar" runs out with FTR and The Death Riders leave through the crowd. That's how this week's special Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley