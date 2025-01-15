WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE NXT Viewership Drops After Orlando Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

WWE NXT Viewership Drops After Orlando Return

Wrestlenomics has released the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s WWE NXT on The CW. The show returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando after last week’s New Year’s Evil special in Los Angeles, which featured a live appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Last night’s NXT averaged 779,000 viewers, a drop from 957,000 viewers during the New Year’s Evil special. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT scored a 0.17 rating, down from 0.25 the previous week. The event also featured a surprise appearance from main roster Superstar Bayley, who confronted Roxanne Perez. Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich was spotted in the crowd during The CW broadcast.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91173/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π