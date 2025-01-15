WWE NXT Viewership Drops After Orlando Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wrestlenomics has released the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s WWE NXT on The CW. The show returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando after last week’s New Year’s Evil special in Los Angeles, which featured a live appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Last night’s NXT averaged 779,000 viewers, a drop from 957,000 viewers during the New Year’s Evil special. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT scored a 0.17 rating, down from 0.25 the previous week. The event also featured a surprise appearance from main roster Superstar Bayley, who confronted Roxanne Perez. Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich was spotted in the crowd during The CW broadcast.