WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

The Rock Praises Rhea Ripley at WWE RAW Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

The Rock Praises Rhea Ripley at WWE RAW Premiere

WWE posted behind-the-scenes footage from the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, highlighting a moment between The Rock and Rhea Ripley. The Rock approached Ripley to deliver an uplifting message, expressing his gratitude: “Sorry, I don’t want to bother you. I just want to say good luck, do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thanks for carrying the company.”

Ripley then defeated Liv Morgan to clinch the WWE Women’s World Championship.

In a post-show press conference, she reflected on her victory: “It felt like everything I’ve been working for over the past year, after getting injured, has finally come back around. Liv Morgan tried to take everything from me... She made me vacate. She took my family. Dom. She also broke my face, and targeted my knee. She’s done many, many things. So, finally pinning her in a championship match and getting my baby back meant everything to me. I’m just excited to see what happens next.”


Tags: #wwe #the rock #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91172/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π