The Rock Praises Rhea Ripley at WWE RAW Premiere

WWE posted behind-the-scenes footage from the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, highlighting a moment between The Rock and Rhea Ripley. The Rock approached Ripley to deliver an uplifting message, expressing his gratitude: “Sorry, I don’t want to bother you. I just want to say good luck, do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thanks for carrying the company.”

Ripley then defeated Liv Morgan to clinch the WWE Women’s World Championship.

In a post-show press conference, she reflected on her victory: “It felt like everything I’ve been working for over the past year, after getting injured, has finally come back around. Liv Morgan tried to take everything from me... She made me vacate. She took my family. Dom. She also broke my face, and targeted my knee. She’s done many, many things. So, finally pinning her in a championship match and getting my baby back meant everything to me. I’m just excited to see what happens next.”