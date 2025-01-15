WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tony Khan Questions Jon Moxley's Intentions with AEW Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Tony Khan Questions Jon Moxley's Intentions with AEW Title

Tony Khan, AEW President, expressed skepticism about Jon Moxley's intentions as the AEW World Champion during an appearance on The Battleground Podcast. Khan addressed the briefcase Moxley carries, suggesting it likely holds the championship belt. He criticized Moxley's claims about the belt being a symbol of vanity, interpreting his actions as hypocritical.

“I think we all presume the championship belt is in there,” Tony Khan said. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful belt... Jon Moxley keeps it hidden away. I think Jon Moxley trying to control the championship... shows that that’s hypocrisy from the Death Riders.” He also mentioned his excitement for the AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Hobbs.

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #jon moxley #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91171/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π