Tony Khan Questions Jon Moxley's Intentions with AEW Title

Tony Khan, AEW President, expressed skepticism about Jon Moxley's intentions as the AEW World Champion during an appearance on The Battleground Podcast. Khan addressed the briefcase Moxley carries, suggesting it likely holds the championship belt. He criticized Moxley's claims about the belt being a symbol of vanity, interpreting his actions as hypocritical.

“I think we all presume the championship belt is in there,” Tony Khan said. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful belt... Jon Moxley keeps it hidden away. I think Jon Moxley trying to control the championship... shows that that’s hypocrisy from the Death Riders.” He also mentioned his excitement for the AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Hobbs.