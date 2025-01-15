WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Secures New Trademark for 'Cenation'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

WWE Secures New Trademark for 'Cenation'

WWE has filed a new trademark for "Cenation" on January 14th, aimed at merchandising. The trademark covers a wide range of products including:

  • Cardboard and paper hangtags
  • Packaging, namely blister cards
  • Paper for wrapping and packaging
  • Collector albums for sticker collectables
  • Stickers and sticker albums
  • Collectable photos and photo albums
  • Framed pictures
  • Labels and folders
  • Paper place mats, table linens, and napkins
  • Postcards and greeting cards
  • Calendars, posters, and decals
  • Temporary tattoo transfers
  • Trading cards and magazines
  • Coloring books and children's activity books
  • Souvenir programs and pictorial biographies
  • Comic books and picture books
  • Stationery items
  • Party supplies and decorations

John Cena is currently on his farewell tour, set to conclude at the end of 2025, and he is slated to compete in the men's Royal Rumble.


Tags: #wwe #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91170/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π