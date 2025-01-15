⚡
WWE Secures New Trademark for 'Cenation'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025
WWE has filed a new trademark for "Cenation" on January 14th, aimed at merchandising. The trademark covers a wide range of products including:
Cardboard and paper hangtags
Packaging, namely blister cards
Paper for wrapping and packaging
Collector albums for sticker collectables
Stickers and sticker albums
Collectable photos and photo albums
Framed pictures
Labels and folders
Paper place mats, table linens, and napkins
Postcards and greeting cards
Calendars, posters, and decals
Temporary tattoo transfers
Trading cards and magazines
Coloring books and children's activity books
Souvenir programs and pictorial biographies
Comic books and picture books
Stationery items
Party supplies and decorations
John Cena is currently on his farewell tour, set to conclude at the end of 2025, and he is slated to compete in the men's Royal Rumble.
