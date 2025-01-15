WWE Secures New Trademark for 'Cenation'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has filed a new trademark for "Cenation" on January 14th, aimed at merchandising. The trademark covers a wide range of products including:

Cardboard and paper hangtags

Packaging, namely blister cards

Paper for wrapping and packaging

Collector albums for sticker collectables

Stickers and sticker albums

Collectable photos and photo albums

Framed pictures

Labels and folders

Paper place mats, table linens, and napkins

Postcards and greeting cards

Calendars, posters, and decals

Temporary tattoo transfers

Trading cards and magazines

Coloring books and children's activity books

Souvenir programs and pictorial biographies

Comic books and picture books

Stationery items

Party supplies and decorations

John Cena is currently on his farewell tour, set to conclude at the end of 2025, and he is slated to compete in the men's Royal Rumble.