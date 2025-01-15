TNA Wrestling to Present a Live Episode of iMPACT! Very Soon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling is planning a live edition of iMPACT! potentially as early as next month.
The live episode is set for February 20 in Orlando.
An official announcement is anticipated soon, but the venue remains undecided. While more live iMPACT! episodes are in the pipeline for this year, they will only occur during “special occasions” that warrant it.
WNS will provide more information as it becomes available.
