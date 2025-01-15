Update on Corey Graves’ Status Following WWE NXT Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After not appearing on the January 14 edition of WWE NXT, there is a small update on Corey Graves and this week's episode of Speed. He expressed frustrations on Twitter about his shift from SmackDown to NXT, announced during New Year’s Evil on January 7. Despite hinting he had a lot to say before NXT, he was absent from the show, raising questions about his status for the January 15 edition of WWE Speed, which he has commentated on since its start.

In his place, Blake Howard commented on the match between Chad Gable and NXT star Charlie Dempsey, recorded during the January 10 WWE SmackDown. This marked Graves’ first absence from commentary on SmackDown, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett took over after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee moved to Raw.

More updates on Corey Graves’ WWE status soon.