McKenzie Mitchell Expresses Desire for WWE Return: 'Never Say Never'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

McKenzie Mitchell, who was released from WWE on December 1, 2023, is open to returning. She previously worked as an interviewer in NXT, while husband Vic Joseph continues to commentate alongside Booker T. Recently, Mitchell served as the backstage correspondent for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged in Excellence.

In an interview with XeniaDidThat, she stated, “I’ve said this, and I think it’s so cliche, but it’s so true. Never say never. For me, I didn’t get to check some things off my list in WWE. I wanted to have that WrestleMania moment of my own. I think it’s important to think about. I think [interviewers] work just as hard. So for me, I didn’t get to tick those things off of my list, of WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, SmackDowns, Raws, being on tour. So for me, I’d love to go back if that door still remains open.”

In April 2024, Vic Joseph mentioned that McKenzie Mitchell wanted to return to WWE. Previously, she noted that a commentary trio featuring Joseph and Booker T could be enjoyable.